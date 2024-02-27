DC inspects bidding process of vegetables & fruits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) On the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner

Rafia Haider conducted a visit to the fruit and vegetable market in Badami Bagh for ensuring the

availability of commodities and food items at regulated prices.

She thoroughly inspected various sheds and stalls, assessing the stock of vegetables and fruits,

and overseeing the auction process for items such as onions, potatoes, and tomatoes.

Additionally, the DC evaluated the presence of employees in the market and inquired about

facilities for vendors. The DC directed the Secretary Market Committee to enforce public rates

for food items through bidding.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Nabeel Memon, was directed to maintain regular monitoring,

overseeing the bidding process of vegetables and fruits.

Stressing the significance of curbing

profiteering, the DC reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against it. Stringent supervision was

cautioned for both open markets and fruit and vegetable markets in Lahore, with immediate

action against any profiteering.

In preparation for coming rains, the DC directed the administration to make necessary

arrangements in all markets and instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company to

enhance cleanliness and organisational measures in fruit and vegetable markets.

The market committee was mandated to consistently monitor the bidding process, discouraging

unfair increases in wholesale prices. The DC engaged with shopkeepers to address market

situations and problems, assuring a prompt resolution.