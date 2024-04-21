DC Inspects Govt College Kohat To Review Election Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and District Police Officer Mohammad (DPO) Umar Khan visited the District Control Room at Post Graduate College Kohat to oversee arrangements for the PK-91 by-elections.
According to the DC Office, top officials reviewed security measures, CCTV cameras and basic facilities at various polling stations, inquiring about the voting process and issuing instructions to ensure a peaceful environment.
The officials emphasized strict adherence to Election Commission rules and regulations, guaranteeing a smooth voting experience for citizens.
