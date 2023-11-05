DC Islamabad orders crackdown on sheesha cafes, two sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioners conducted crackdown on sheesha cafes in their respective areas on Sunday, sealing several establishments in compliance with the Islamabad High Court's order.

The DC said that the owners of cafes were strictly prohibited from serving sheesha to customers until the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) clarified the rules and regulations regarding the use of sheesha in public places.

The Assistant Commissioners sealed the DJ Cafe in F-6 and Late Sheesha Cafe in F-7, a sheesha cafe in Bahria Town Civic Centre and several sheesha cafes in different areas of the Industrial Area subdivision.

The crackdown came after a series of incidents in recent years in which people have been badly affected by the use of sheesha smoking.