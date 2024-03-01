DC Jamshoro Along With Officials Inspected Arrangements Of Qalandar’s Urs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Chairman Shehbaz Meela Committee/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon Friday visited various places to review arrangements on the second day of the 772nd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.
He also inspected tail of Arral canal through boat along with SSP Tariq Nawaz, Major Muhammad Atta of Rangers, Pakistan Navy officers and Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Muhammad Ali Gopang.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the visitors present at the Arral canal to refrain from bathing in the canal, as it is strictly prohibited. He informed that showers have been installed by the district administration at Arral canal, and no one is allowed to bathe in the canal.
The DC Jamshoro also reviewed the security arrangements during the Urs event with relevant officers. Later, he visited the medical camp located at Lal Bagh.
