DC Jhal Magsi Ramzan directs for successful polio drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday presided over meeting regarding the five-day polio campaign to be initiated from August 1.

The meeting was attended by District Health Director Dr. Rukhsana Magsi, DSM (PPHI) Jhal Magsi Tanveer Ahmed Buledi and heads of various departments, area in-charges and other officers.

District Health Director Jhal Magsi, Dr. Rukhsana Magsi said in the briefing that in the five-day anti-polio campaign would be started from August 1, 2023 saying that the teams of the health department and the district administration would visit door-to-door and administer polio drops to the children.

She said that the officers of the district administration, while evaluating the performance of the polio teams themselves would also be engaged in giving protective drops to the children under five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal said in the meeting that the people of the district were requested to ensure their full cooperation in the ongoing five-day polio campaign with the Department of Health and Polio Teams and the district administration in order to save their children from polio disease.

He also directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to ensure successful of anti- polio drive so that no child would be deprived from administering polio drops in the area.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.