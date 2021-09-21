DC Kalat urges parents to must get administered anti-polio drops to children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Sultan Ahmed Bugti Tuesday urged the parents to get administered anti-polio drops to their children of up to five years of age in order to prevent the spread of crippling disease.

The deputy commissioner, while speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the five-day polio campaign here at DHQ Hospital, said we all must work together to control the polio disease as it was the national and human duty.

Dr. Nasrullah Langu, Dr. Ali Akbar Nechari, DSP Kalat Ghulam Hussain Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch and others spoke at the inauguration of ceremony. On this occasion, a regular campaign was inaugurated by administering anti-polio to a children.

The deputy commissioner informed that different teams had been formed.