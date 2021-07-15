UrduPoint.com
DC Kashmore Assures People To Resolve Their Issues On Priority

Thu 15th July 2021

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kashmore- Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani on Thursday held open forum (Khuli Kachehri) and issued directives for resolutions of problems being faced by people of the area

The DC listened to the complaints and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt action for addressing these issues.

People complained about the poor health and road facilities. DC assured that all these issues would be resolved on priority basis,adding all ongoing development projects should be completed within stipulated time frame. He said effective monitoring system had been put in place in order to ensure timely completion of those schemes and that these projects were executed in a transparent manner.

More Stories From Pakistan

