LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiya Siyal preside over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office, on Saturday.

The previous polio round was discussed in the meeting, while the strategy for the next polio round was also formulated.

DC Larkana said that polio is a contagious disease, from which every child up to 5 years of age must be vaccinated against polio.

She urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from May 15, 2023 to May 21, 2023.

She directed the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

DC Larkana has given strict instructions to the officials of the health department to make the 7-days polio eradication campaign in Larkana district, a success and said that no child should be deprived of vaccinations during the polio campaign.

The officials of the health department Larkana gave a briefing to the DC Larkana about the preparations made in connection with the polio campaign.

She directed the officials to ensure that children under 05 years of age are vaccinated against polio.

She also said that the polio teams must go to the areas where the rainwater is still standing, special arrangements should be made for this.

She said that wherever there are rain/flood affected areas, children should be given polio drops in any case.

Rabiya Siyal said that polio teams should be constituted at Union council and union committee level and committees should be formed to monitor them.

She said that the target set for polio vaccination should be completed in any case. She said that polio is a dangerous disease, for which a campaign has been going on for many years. The Sindh government is paying special attention to the polio campaign, she said.

She also directed the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

She also urged the health department officials to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote, katcha area and rain/flood affected areas and see that no child from among the targeted age group is left out and deprived of anti polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

She said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

She also said this is a national cause the Anti Polio teams may be reached at remote and rain/flood affected areas of the district, so that no one child may not be left from Anti Polio Drop and cooperate with the Teams constituted by the Health Department in this regard.

She said that action will be taken against the officials of their negligence in Polio Campaign.

He said that there is a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in this regards.

She further said that the District Administration Larkana and Health Department Larkana are working as a team sprite to achieve desirable results.

DC Larkana has appealed the people of the district that in this national campaign every one may realize his responsibility to success the Anti Polio Campaign in larger interest of the nation.

She directed the Taluka Health Officers to submit their micro plans prepared for the National Polio Campaign to Control Rooms set-up at Deputy Commissioner's Office and DHO office.

The meeting decided that the health department to ensure the mobile teams may reach in Rural and far-flung areas of the district.

Earlier, District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah said that in Larkana district to maintain it all estimated number of 306950 children, aged upto 5 years, must be covered.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district 4 zones were established and 842 teams have been formed along with 92 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the Target mentioned will be achieved.

He further said that thirty 56 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the 7-day anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting DO Health Larkana pointed out the requirement and the problems during the 7 days anti polio campaign.

Representative of Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

On the occasion President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts will be made to success the Anti Polio Campaign in the District.

The meeting was also attended by the Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana district, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.