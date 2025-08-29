DC launches five-day anti-polio drive

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arif Khan on Friday formally inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled for September by administering drops to children.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Niaz, EPI Coordinator Dr.

Wali Khan, and Divisional Area In-charge Irfan Khwaja.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged religious scholars, doctors, social workers, and parents to play their role in eradicating polio.

He emphasized that the only cure for polio was vaccination and stressed that eliminating the crippling disease and protecting future generations was both a national and religious duty.

APP/ari-adi