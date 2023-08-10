DC Mianwali visits Industrial Home

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan visited the District Industrial Home, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan visited the District Industrial Home, here on Thursday.

He participated in the ceremony, organised in connection with the Independence Day celebrations and attended by a large number of students and teachers of Sanatzar. The DC also cut a cake.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khizr Hayat Khan, Manager Sanatzar Fatima Ahmed were also present.

The DC distributed certificates among students, who passed exams of various courses and inspected stalls, set up in Meena Bazaar.

Manager Industrial Home Fatima Ahmed, while giving a briefing to the deputy commissioner, said that apart from technical education, employment opportunities were also provided to female students at the District Industrial Home.

The DC held detailed inspection of the daycare centre and various departments of the institution.