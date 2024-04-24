Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Government Hospital Preetabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Government Hospital Preetabad to review the facilities and services being provided to patients there.

During his visit, the DC inspected the OPDs, wards, OTs and laboratories.

He also reviewed the attendance of hospital staff and overall quality of service at the hospital.

While expressing his concern over the unavailability of medicines in the hospital, the DC showed displeasure over

lack of proper cleanliness and non-maintenance of ambulances.

He urged the hospital administration to provide all necessary facilities for the convenience of poor patients.

The AD P&D Hyderabad Dr Hina Ali Shaikh was also present.

