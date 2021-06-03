DC pays surprise visit to PMU hospital Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Thursday paid a surprise visit to People Medical University (PMU) Hospital and collected details about treatment facilities being providing to patients

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Thursday paid a surprise visit to People Medical University (PMU) Hospital and collected details about treatment facilities being providing to patients.

During the visit the Deputy Commissioner took a round of the hospital medical store and different wards.

DC, on the occasion, directed the Medical Superintendent to take all possible steps for providing best treatment facilities to admitted patients and to ensure the availability of medicines and attendance of staff and doctors.

Later the Deputy Commissioner visited the corona isolation ward and monitoring room and also collected information about corona patients admitted there.

Later he visited corona vaccination center set up at District Council High school and took view of the arrangements made of visiting persons and vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner also visited different ongoing development schemes at Bucheri town and different areas of Nawabshah city. He directed concerned engineers to expedite the work maintaining the use of standard material in construction and repair of roads.