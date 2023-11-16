Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Tehsil Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

DC pays surprise visit to tehsil hospitals

In a late-night surprise visit to Tehsil hospitals Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind checked the attendance of duty doctors and staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In a late-night surprise visit to Tehsil hospitals Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind checked the attendance of duty doctors and staff. He also inspected the sanitation situation and the medical facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit of Tehsil Hospital Sakrand, DC expressed his anger over the hospital administration's bad sanitation situation and directed improvement at the earliest. He also instructed OPD to provide better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

During the visit, DC directed the District Health Officer and Medical Superintendents of both hospitals to ensure improvement in the situation system and health facilities for patients.

DC said that as both hospitals are situated on the National Highway, these essentially require the attendance of doctors and staff and the availability of medicines to cope with any emergency. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub was also present on the occasion.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Visit Nawabshah Salmon Sakrand

Recent Stories

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

4 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

7 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

7 minutes ago
 Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Afric ..

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

7 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

7 minutes ago
Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

12 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

10 minutes ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

10 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

10 minutes ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

10 minutes ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan