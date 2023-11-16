DC pays surprise visit to tehsil hospitals

In a late-night surprise visit to Tehsil hospitals Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind checked the attendance of duty doctors and staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In a late-night surprise visit to Tehsil hospitals Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind checked the attendance of duty doctors and staff. He also inspected the sanitation situation and the medical facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit of Tehsil Hospital Sakrand, DC expressed his anger over the hospital administration's bad sanitation situation and directed improvement at the earliest. He also instructed OPD to provide better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

During the visit, DC directed the District Health Officer and Medical Superintendents of both hospitals to ensure improvement in the situation system and health facilities for patients.

DC said that as both hospitals are situated on the National Highway, these essentially require the attendance of doctors and staff and the availability of medicines to cope with any emergency. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub was also present on the occasion.

