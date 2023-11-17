Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Tehsil Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DC pays surprise visit to tehsil hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) In a late-night surprise visit to Tehsil hospitals Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind checked the attendance of duty doctors and staff. He also inspected the sanitation situation and the medical facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit of Tehsil Hospital Sakrand, DC expressed his anger over the hospital administration's bad sanitation situation and directed improvement at the earliest. He also instructed OPD to provide better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

During the visit, DC directed the District Health Officer and Medical Superintendents of both hospitals to ensure improvement in the situation system and health facilities for patients.

DC said that as both hospitals are situated on the National Highway, these essentially require the attendance of doctors and staff and the availability of medicines to cope with any emergency. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub was also present on the occasion.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Visit Nawabshah Salmon Sakrand

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan