DC Reviews Dengue Surveillance In City
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under
which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Monday visited Mazong area where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures.
She checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. She observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Baber visited UC-72 Bilal Ganjh to inspect anti-dengue arrangements and assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and instructed the area in-charges to complete their task in accordance with the micro plan.
AC Cantt Nabeel Memon inspected anti-dengue measures at DHA Phase-V and reviewed the dengue case response.
All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.
