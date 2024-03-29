DC Reviews Meeting, Takes Action Against Token Tax Violations, Traffic Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday reviewed the meeting and directed the concerned to take action against token tax violations, fancy number plates and tinted glass vehicles.
According to ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabbassum, Directors of Excise and Taxation Department, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates and other stakeholders attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the DC directed the magistrates and Excise & Taxation officers to launch a crackdown against tinted glasses and fancy number plates.
He urged the citizens of the Federal capital to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and use only approved number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department to avoid any action.
It is pertinent to mention here that the joint operation of the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority, is being conducted on a daily basis.
