DC Sanghar to hold 'Khuli Kachehri' to address treasury complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hasan Khowaja has informed that an open court “Khuli Kachehri” will be held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar on April 25 to resolve complaints related to the Accounts Office (Treasury).

The Inspector General Treasuries will participate and redress the complaints, said a statement.

In this regard, all employees and pensioners have been urged to approach the deputy commissioner office to get their grievances resolved for treasury related complaints.