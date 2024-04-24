Open Menu

DC Sanghar To Hold 'Khuli Kachehri' To Address Treasury Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC Sanghar to hold 'Khuli Kachehri' to address treasury complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hasan Khowaja has informed that an open court “Khuli Kachehri” will be held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar on April 25 to resolve complaints related to the Accounts Office (Treasury).

The Inspector General Treasuries will participate and redress the complaints, said a statement.

In this regard, all employees and pensioners have been urged to approach the deputy commissioner office to get their grievances resolved for treasury related complaints.

Related Topics

Sanghar April All Court

Recent Stories

PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

1 hour ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

2 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

6 hours ago
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

6 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

19 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan