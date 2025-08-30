DC says 14,500 people live around river banks in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon has said the government has finalized arrangements to deal with a super flood of up to 1 million cusecs.

During his visit to the protective embankments and adjoining localities here Saturday, the DC apprised that parts of 27 Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with a population of around 14,500 people were living around the embankments.

According to him, the 3 levees of the Indus River in Hyderabad stretch to about 25 kilometers.

Memon said that 8 relief camps, 12 medical camps and 5 veterinary camps would be set up in Hyderabad while 10 mobile teams of Rescue 1122 would be put in place. The DC informed that the flood fighting plan had also been shared with the provincial government.During his visit the DC also interacted with the local inhabitants and assured them of the government's preparedness to deal with the approaching torrent.