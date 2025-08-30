Open Menu

DC Says 14,500 People Live Around River Banks In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DC says 14,500 people live around river banks in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon has said the government has finalized arrangements to deal with a super flood of up to 1 million cusecs.

During his visit to the protective embankments and adjoining localities here Saturday, the DC apprised that parts of 27 Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with a population of around 14,500 people were living around the embankments.

According to him, the 3 levees of the Indus River in Hyderabad stretch to about 25 kilometers.

Memon said that 8 relief camps, 12 medical camps and 5 veterinary camps would be set up in Hyderabad while 10 mobile teams of Rescue 1122 would be put in place. The DC informed that the flood fighting plan had also been shared with the provincial government.During his visit the DC also interacted with the local inhabitants and assured them of the government's preparedness to deal with the approaching torrent.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

21 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

21 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

21 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

21 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

21 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

21 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

21 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan