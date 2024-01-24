DC Skardu Holds Meeting For Settlement Of Electricity Bills
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 09:27 PM
SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Skardu, Captain (Retired) Shehryar Sherazi, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to address the issues of electricity bill collection and recovery.
According to the DC Office, the meeting was attended by SSP Skardu, Assistant Commissioner Skardu, and Assistant Commissioner Gamba. The meeting discussed issues of various sectors to resolve the matters regarding electricity billing.
During the discussion, electrical engineers and SDMs shared views on the matters of electricity bill management, They shed light on monthly training programs for meter readers, and adoption of online software in the billing section.
The DC stressed the need for adopting comprehensive approach to streamline the procedure and a swift resolution for pending bills within their respective communities.
He directed the concerned quarter to disconnect power supply to those consumers who are resisting to pay bills.
The DC also announced meetings at the DC office, where Assistant Commissioners would share their progress reports. Collaborative teams, consisting of Assistant Commissioners, SDMs, and SHOs, were formed to foster community-driven bill recovery efforts. Recognizing the dedication of community members, the DC said that teams outstanding performance in the monthly report would be honoured with certificates and cash awards.
APP/bdr/
