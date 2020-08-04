UrduPoint.com
DC To Lead Youm-e-Istehsal Rally On Aug 5

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Youm-e-Istehsal Rally would be organized on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on completion of one year of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK).  The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, issued a letter to all officers of concerned departments directing subordinate officers/officials to wear black armbands while participating in the rally that would start from Deputy Commissioner office Shahbaz Building at 11:00 am on August 5 and it would culminate at GPO (Defence plaza) Thandi Sarak.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad was directed to provide security and make arrangements of traffic regulations and the District education Officer will make arrangements of banners/penaflax to be displayed /carried by the participants containing therein relevant material regarding awareness of masses.

All the Assistant Commissioners to monitor and coordinate with the concerned departments to ensure requisite arrangements as envisaged to above program.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-II will act as focal person to make coordination with all departments regarding their participation, letter reads.

