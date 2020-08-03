UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visit CPWB To Share Joys Of Eid Ul Azha With Destitute Children

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

DC visit CPWB to share joys of Eid ul Azha with destitute children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq visited Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Monday to share the joys of Eid ul Azha with the destitute children.

DC intermingled with the children and spent some time with them.

On the occasion, he also cut an Eid cake with the kids and distributed eid gifts among them. He said that it was always a pleasure to be with the children at the Child Protection Bureau and pledged to make all out efforts for the welfare of children residing there. He urged the philanthropists to play their imperative role for the welfare of the children.

Related Topics

EID All Share

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

50 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

50 minutes ago

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium f ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

51 minutes ago

‘Welcome to world’s exclusive nuclear club’: ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.