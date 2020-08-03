DC visit CPWB to share joys of Eid ul Azha with destitute children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq visited Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Monday to share the joys of Eid ul Azha with the destitute children.

DC intermingled with the children and spent some time with them.

On the occasion, he also cut an Eid cake with the kids and distributed eid gifts among them. He said that it was always a pleasure to be with the children at the Child Protection Bureau and pledged to make all out efforts for the welfare of children residing there. He urged the philanthropists to play their imperative role for the welfare of the children.