Open Menu

DC Visits CHSS To Review Examination Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:40 AM

DC visits CHSS to review examination process

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited Comprehensive Higher Secondary school (CHSS) to review examination process during the ongoing intermediate examinations .

The DC inquired from the students and teachers on duty in the examination hall about the cooperation and peaceful conduct of the examination. He encouraged the teachers and staff to root out and discourage cheating.

He strictly instructed the police and staff deployed on the spot not to allow any unauthorized person to enter the vicinity of the examination centers. The deputy commissioner said that students were the architects of the country.

Due to cheating, capable and intelligent students were left behind, he said, adding therefore, we should discourage cheating so that intelligent and capable students could get a chance to come forward for progress of the country.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

12 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

12 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

12 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

12 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

12 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

12 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

12 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

12 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

12 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan