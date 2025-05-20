DC Visits CHSS To Review Examination Process
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited Comprehensive Higher Secondary school (CHSS) to review examination process during the ongoing intermediate examinations .
The DC inquired from the students and teachers on duty in the examination hall about the cooperation and peaceful conduct of the examination. He encouraged the teachers and staff to root out and discourage cheating.
He strictly instructed the police and staff deployed on the spot not to allow any unauthorized person to enter the vicinity of the examination centers. The deputy commissioner said that students were the architects of the country.
Due to cheating, capable and intelligent students were left behind, he said, adding therefore, we should discourage cheating so that intelligent and capable students could get a chance to come forward for progress of the country.
APP/azq/378
