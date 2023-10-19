DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Thursday visited Sher Bagh (zoo)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Thursday visited Sher Bagh (zoo).

He inspected the cages of animals and birds and checked the food and facilities provided to them.

He also visited the canteen, lawns, and other sections of Sher Bagh. He directed to enhance plantation in the zoo. Curator Sher Bagh, Ali Usman Bukhari briefed the Deputy Commissioner about Sher Bagh.