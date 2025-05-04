DC Visits SWMC Head Office
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali visited the head office of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot and took a detailed review of the sanitation arrangements in all four tehsils of the district.
The DC directed the contractors to ensure full availability of human resources and machinery within three days so that the sanitation system can be improved. The DC directed the Environment Department, Solid Waste Management Company and the district administration to formulate a joint action plan regarding dumping of garbage at the landfill site.
Stressing the need to make the complaint system more effective for timely redress of citizens’ complaints, the DC said that complaints should be resolved in the shortest possible time, especially complaints of bulk waste should be resolved within 72 hours.
The DC directed that the number of temporary transfer points and waste enclosures should be increased in the city while door-to-door collection should also be ensured.
The Deputy Commissioner said that all available resources should be utilized to improve the sanitation system so that Sialkot district can provide a clean and healthy environment to the residents of rural and urban areas without any discrimination as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Chief Officer SWMC Kashif Nawaz Randhawa gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the performance and challenges of SWMC
