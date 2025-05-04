Pakistan Desires Lasting Peace In Region: PA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan possesses full capabilities to respond decisively to any sort of Indian aggression.
He said this while addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan-India Issues, the Role of the Armed Forces, Kashmir, Terrorism, Water Disputes and the Role of the United Nations" held at a local hotel on Sunday.
The speaker said, “I am someone who has always advocated for dialogue, but when your fundamental rights are denied, negotiations become meaningless.”
Regrading the Kashmir issue, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said plebiscite was the only viable solution, adding that through constitutional amendments, India had unleashed severe oppression on innocent and unarmed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He expressed regret that despite widespread state-led violence, extrajudicial killings and terrorism by Indian forces, the global powers remained silent.
Can India hide all its crimes under the veil of its economy and trade, he questioned.Speaking on the water crisis, he said, "Pakistan’s rights over its water resources are recognized internationally."
“If India attempts to block water or engages in water aggression, it will be considered an act of war as such actions violate the Indus Waters Treaty and international law." he added.
The speaker said, “Pakistan has sacrificed more than 80,000 precious lives in the fight against terrorism.
Pakistan remained a consistent victim of Indian state-sponsored terrorism. If India chooses the path of war, it alone will be responsible for the consequences."
He said that Pakistan desired lasting peace in the region, but there would be no compromise on sovereignty, national honor or security. The United Nations must intervene for a fair resolution of the Kashmir issue and prevent Indian hostility, he added.
