Abbottabad Police Bust Mobile Theft Ring, Recover 29 Stolen Phones

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Abbottabad Police bust mobile theft ring, recover 29 stolen phones

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Nawan Sheher police have arrested a key suspect involved in mobile phone theft and illegal IMEI number modification, recovered 29 stolen mobile phones during the operation.

According to police sources, SHO Nawan Sheher Asghar Khan, leading a police team, conducted a raid near Kala Pul on Murree Road, apprehended a suspect identified as Daniyal, son of Yousaf, who was traveling in a Suzuki pickup. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 29 stolen mobile phones.

Further investigation, based on the suspect’s confession, led to the arrest of another individual, Abdullah, from Cantt Plaza, who was allegedly involved in altering IMEI numbers of stolen phones.

Both suspects have been taken into custody and a formal case has been registered against them. Police say further investigations are underway and more arrests may follow.

