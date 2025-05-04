IBKA Welfare Organization Organized Free Medical Camp In Tando Adam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) IBKA Welfare Organization here on Sunday arranged a one day free medical camp at Public school Tando Adam, where hundreds of patients received free medical checkups and medicines.
The camp was inaugurated by former Senator Fida Hussain Dero. Speaking on the occasion, he praised IBKA's initiative as a commendable act of social service.
"At a time when inflation is making healthcare inaccessible for many, this effort by IBKA is truly a blessing for underprivileged people, he said,
He further urged the government, business community and NGOs to support such welfare initiatives.
IBKA’s Chief Executive Officer, Kanwal Saeed, said that the organization aims to improve the lives of the poor and deserving segments of society by ensuring access to basic health, education, and employment opportunities.
"Our vision is to build a society where these essentials are within everyone’s reach, especially for those who are deprived of resources," she stated.
The camp featured a team of professional medical staff, including general physicians and specialist doctors, who provided comprehensive medical examinations, free medicines, and health awareness to patients. The goal of the camp was not only to treat illnesses but also to educate people about preventive care and basic health practices.
Kanwal Saeed also announced that IBKA plans to continue organizing such camps in the future, particularly in remote and underserved areas lacking adequate healthcare facilities. "We hope our small effort brings relief, sparks hope, and makes a positive difference in someone's life," she added.
