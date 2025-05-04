Dera Police Arrest 13 Suspects During Search And Strike Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Dera Police conducted a search and strike operation in various areas of the city and arrested 13 suspects, recovered drugs and ammunition from their possession.
A police spokesman told on Sunday that under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, ASP Muhammad Noman and DSP Muhammad Adnan, along with SHOs Asghar Khan Wazir, Sanaullah Baloch and other police personnel, a search and strike operation was conducted in different areas of Suburb and City Circles against criminal elements.
During the search and strike operation, 5 suspects were taken into custody during outdoor checking.
Similarly three accused were arrested for violating the National Action Plan.
Meanwhile, five accused were arrested and police recovered 395 grams of ice, 200 grams of hashish, 541 grams of heroin and 6 cartridges from their possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police arrest 13 suspects during search and strike operation2 minutes ago
-
Terrorists loot rations worth millions from petroleum company in Bannu3 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic reviews tourist readiness in Galiyat ahead of peak tourism season13 minutes ago
-
Rain turns pleasant weather in DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police bust mobile theft ring, recover 29 stolen phones22 minutes ago
-
Battagram admin cracks down on substandard meat vendors22 minutes ago
-
World Fire Fighters Day observed in Bahawalpur33 minutes ago
-
Firefighters are national heroes: DEO33 minutes ago
-
Modern, advanced education key to progress: Tareen33 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Chest Diseases Conference concludes42 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai to address at Istanbul University on May 542 minutes ago
-
145 gangs smashed in 4 months43 minutes ago