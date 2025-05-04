Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 13 Suspects During Search And Strike Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Dera police arrest 13 suspects during search and strike operation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Dera Police conducted a search and strike operation in various areas of the city and arrested 13 suspects, recovered drugs and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesman told on Sunday that under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, ASP Muhammad Noman and DSP Muhammad Adnan, along with SHOs Asghar Khan Wazir, Sanaullah Baloch and other police personnel, a search and strike operation was conducted in different areas of Suburb and City Circles against criminal elements.

During the search and strike operation, 5 suspects were taken into custody during outdoor checking.

Similarly three accused were arrested for violating the National Action Plan.

Meanwhile, five accused were arrested and police recovered 395 grams of ice, 200 grams of hashish, 541 grams of heroin and 6 cartridges from their possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

