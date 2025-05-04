Open Menu

Terrorists Loot Rations Worth Millions From Petroleum Company In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Terrorists loot rations worth millions from petroleum company in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a rare act of sabotage, terrorists in Bannu district looted rations worth millions of rupees from a petroleum company, police informed on Sunday.

The act is being described as a new form of crime by militants, who have now turned to robbery as well.

The incident occurred in the Gangi Khel area of Wazir sub-division, where terrorists intercepted two vehicles, a Mazda truck and a Datsun, carrying rations for a petroleum company. The armed men, riding motorcycles, stopped the vehicles and took them to an undisclosed location.

Interestingly, after offloading the rations, the terrorists released both the vehicles and their drivers unharmed.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

23 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

23 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

23 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

23 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan