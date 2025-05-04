Terrorists Loot Rations Worth Millions From Petroleum Company In Bannu
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a rare act of sabotage, terrorists in Bannu district looted rations worth millions of rupees from a petroleum company, police informed on Sunday.
The act is being described as a new form of crime by militants, who have now turned to robbery as well.
The incident occurred in the Gangi Khel area of Wazir sub-division, where terrorists intercepted two vehicles, a Mazda truck and a Datsun, carrying rations for a petroleum company. The armed men, riding motorcycles, stopped the vehicles and took them to an undisclosed location.
Interestingly, after offloading the rations, the terrorists released both the vehicles and their drivers unharmed.
