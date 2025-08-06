Open Menu

DC Visits Various Development Projects In Lal Sohanra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq made a surprise inspection of various ongoing development projects.

He reviewed the construction of the IUB Science school at Islamia University, a project costing over Rs. 360 million, which commenced in March 2022. He inspected the pace of work on the project. On this occasion, he was informed that funds exceeding Rs. 260 million have been spent on this project.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq also reviewed the ongoing development projects in Lal Sohanra National Park, including installation of tuff tiles in the children's park parking area, the DFO Lal Sohanra office, and residences for government employees.

Over 157 million rupees have been spent on these projects so far. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned officers to complete the development projects on time and with high-quality standards. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadr, Deputy Director Development, DFO Lal Sohanra, and Executive Engineer Buildings accompanied him on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner also planted a sapling in Lal Sohanra Children's Park.

