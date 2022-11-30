DC vows to stern action against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Wednesday directed price control magistrates to ensure stern action against profiteers across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Wednesday directed price control magistrates to ensure stern action against profiteers across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district price control committee at his office, the deputy commissioner said that availability of good quality commodities would be ensured in the district.

He said that rate lists would be displayed at the prominent places of the shops and strict action would be taken against profiteers.