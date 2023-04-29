Death anniversary of famous writer A Hameed observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Death anniversary of noted Urdu writer A Hameed was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of noted urdu writer A Hameed was observed on Saturday. Abdul Hameed, known as A Hameed, wrote more than 200 books.

Born in 1928 in Amritsar and got his secondary education in Amritsar, A Hameed passed intermediate in Pakistan after migration. He joined Radio Pakistan as an assistant script editor. After working some years for Radio Pakistan, he joined Voice of America.

His first collection of short stories, Manzil Manzil, got great acclaim from the readers and made him a well recognized romantic short story writer.

Apart from writing short stories and novels, he wrote columns for national newspapers.

He wrote many programmes for Radio and tv which had got tremendous acknowledgment from listeners and viewers.

He had written more than 200 books, including Urdu Shahr Ki Dastan, Urdu Nasr Ki Dastan (in which he has given information about the prose literature of many Urdu prose writers from Banda Nawas gesu Draz to the recent prose writers of Daccen and Gugrat), Mirza Ghalib, Dastango Ashfaq Ahmad and Mirza Ghalib Lahore Mai are his most famous books.

His drama Ainak Wala Jin had got a great fame among the children in the 1990s. Moreover his fantasy series of 100 novels for children known as Amber Naag Maria Series was very famous.