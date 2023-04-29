UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Famous Writer A Hameed Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Death anniversary of famous writer A Hameed observed

Death anniversary of noted Urdu writer A Hameed was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of noted urdu writer A Hameed was observed on Saturday. Abdul Hameed, known as A Hameed, wrote more than 200 books.

Born in 1928 in Amritsar and got his secondary education in Amritsar, A Hameed passed intermediate in Pakistan after migration. He joined Radio Pakistan as an assistant script editor. After working some years for Radio Pakistan, he joined Voice of America.

His first collection of short stories, Manzil Manzil, got great acclaim from the readers and made him a well recognized romantic short story writer.

Apart from writing short stories and novels, he wrote columns for national newspapers.

He wrote many programmes for Radio and tv which had got tremendous acknowledgment from listeners and viewers.

He had written more than 200 books, including Urdu Shahr Ki Dastan, Urdu Nasr Ki Dastan (in which he has given information about the prose literature of many Urdu prose writers from Banda Nawas gesu Draz to the recent prose writers of Daccen and Gugrat), Mirza Ghalib, Dastango Ashfaq Ahmad and Mirza Ghalib Lahore Mai are his most famous books.

His drama Ainak Wala Jin had got a great fame among the children in the 1990s. Moreover his fantasy series of 100 novels for children known as Amber Naag Maria Series was very famous.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Amritsar TV From

Recent Stories

Arrangements made for drainage of rainwater: Admin ..

Arrangements made for drainage of rainwater: Administrator Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Martyr Zakir funeral offered at his native village ..

Martyr Zakir funeral offered at his native village

3 minutes ago
 DC directs officials to complete beautification wo ..

DC directs officials to complete beautification work of children park

3 minutes ago
 China calls for more representation of developing ..

China calls for more representation of developing countries at UNSC

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram le ..

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram leads World Immunisation Week aw ..

1 hour ago
 Dialogue between political parties essential to ge ..

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.