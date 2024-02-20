Death Anniversary Of Film Actress Tamanna Begum Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film and drama actress Tamanna Begum was observed on Tuesday.
Born in 1948 she started her career from Radio Pakistan and later joined film industry in 1962 with the film Daaman. The movie that catapulted her to fame was Ashiana (1964). She went on to work in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Umrao Jan Ada, Susral, Bharosa, Anmol, Muhabbat, and Sohra Te Jawai.
The last film that she worked in was Ghar Da Kharak. In total, she did 263 films.
In 1977 she won Nigar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Bharosa.
She continued to work in the Pakistani film industry until the late 1990s.
She had performed in over 263 films and hundreds of tv drama serials. She often appeared in negative roles but also performed some entertaining and comedy roles.
Tamanna also acted in many television plays and theater productions alongside distinguished TV artists. Some of the plays in which her performance stood out were Mehndi, Khandan, Vani and Chandni Raatein.
Recent Stories
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution1 minute ago
-
PITB holds medical camp for staff, families2 minutes ago
-
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for torturing mother32 minutes ago
-
Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign32 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe for fair elections, respect of public mandate32 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elects 55 first-time Assembly members42 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority inspects edible items at shops42 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after stabbing wife to death42 minutes ago
-
Teacher's role vital in the development of society: Samina Alvi52 minutes ago
-
District administration starts rescue operations for travelers stranded at Lowari tunnel52 minutes ago
-
DSP Traffic seeks traders’ cooperation for improving traffic issues52 minutes ago