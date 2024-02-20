Death anniversary of film actress Tamanna Begum observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film and drama actress Tamanna Begum was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1948 she started her career from Radio Pakistan and later joined film industry in 1962 with the film Daaman. The movie that catapulted her to fame was Ashiana (1964). She went on to work in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Umrao Jan Ada, Susral, Bharosa, Anmol, Muhabbat, and Sohra Te Jawai.

The last film that she worked in was Ghar Da Kharak. In total, she did 263 films.

In 1977 she won Nigar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Bharosa.

She continued to work in the Pakistani film industry until the late 1990s.

She had performed in over 263 films and hundreds of tv drama serials. She often appeared in negative roles but also performed some entertaining and comedy roles.

Tamanna also acted in many television plays and theater productions alongside distinguished TV artists. Some of the plays in which her performance stood out were Mehndi, Khandan, Vani and Chandni Raatein.

She died on February 20, 2012 due to kidney disease.