Death anniversary of first PTV female announcer Kanwal Naseer observed

The third death anniversary of Pakistan Television's first female announcer Kanwal Naseer was observed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The third death anniversary of Pakistan Television's first female announcer Kanwal Naseer was observed on Monday.

Born in Lahore on January 23, 1943, Kanwal Naseer was the daughter of radio's legendary personality Mohni Hameed also known as Apa Shameem.

The popular newscaster joined the media at the age of 17, remained associated with ptv and Radio Pakistan for five decades.

She had various feathers on her cap as she was the first female anchor, newscaster and announcer of Pakistan Television.

She had been awarded with pride of performance and numerous other national awards in recognition of her services.

She died on March 25, 2021 in Islamabad after a brief illness.