Death Anniversary Of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The 30th death anniversary of renowned Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri was observed on Friday.
Ghulam Farid Sabri along with his brother Maqbool Sabri were known as Sabri Brothers and earned much fame in Qawwali.
"Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa", "Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad" and "Taajdar-e-Haram" are some of their most acclaimed Qawwalis.
