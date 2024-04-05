Death anniversary of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The 30th death anniversary of renowned Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri was observed on Friday.

Ghulam Farid Sabri along with his brother Maqbool Sabri were known as Sabri Brothers and earned much fame in Qawwali.

"Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa", "Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad" and "Taajdar-e-Haram" are some of their most acclaimed Qawwalis.

He died on April 5,1994 in Karachi.