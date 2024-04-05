Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Death anniversary of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The 30th death anniversary of renowned Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri was observed on Friday.

Ghulam Farid Sabri along with his brother Maqbool Sabri were known as Sabri Brothers and earned much fame in Qawwali.

"Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa", "Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad" and "Taajdar-e-Haram" are some of their most acclaimed Qawwalis.

He died on April 5,1994 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Siwa April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

2 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

14 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

14 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

14 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

14 hours ago
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

14 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

14 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

14 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

15 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

15 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan