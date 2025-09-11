Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Hameedullah Khan, the education Department in collaboration with the Boy Scouts Association, on Thursday organized a ceremony at Government High school No. 2 Lakki Marwat to mark the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, attended by teachers and students. Special prayers were offered for the departed soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

District Scout Commissioner/DEO Lakki Marwat, Liaqat Ali, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Other notable participants included Principal Shafqatullah Khan, Headmaster GPS No. 1 Tootiabad Sanaullah Khan, Scout Leader Waseem Sajjad, and Mirza Ali Khan.

Students sang national songs and delivered speeches highlighting Quaid-e-Azam’s life and struggle. They emphasized that the creation of a free homeland and liberation from British and Hindu dominance were great blessings bestowed upon the nation by Quaid-e-Azam, urging everyone to value this gift and contribute to the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

In his address, District Scout Commissioner/DEO Liaqat Ali praised the students’ performance, stating that Pakistan was achieved due to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, intellect, and leadership. He stressed the need to adopt Quaid’s principles of "work, work, and work," making hard work, honesty, and dedication the foundation to place Pakistan among developed nations. Later, prizes were distributed among the students.

