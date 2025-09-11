Solar System Inaugurated at Girls High School

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar, Muhammad Ashraf, inaugurated a solar system on Thursday at Government Girls High School Chah Chamni.

The installation aims to provide uninterrupted electricity, creating a conducive learning environment for students.

The DC emphasized the Punjab government's commitment to promoting education.

He stated that bright classrooms and improved facilities will enhance student performance and demonstrate the government's dedication to education.

Ashraf directed the school administration to prioritize cleanliness and facilities, ensuring a better learning environment for girls.