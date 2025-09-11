Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Seeking Removal Of Mahrang Baloch From ECL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

IHC adjourns case seeking removal of Mahrang Baloch from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Mahrang Baloch’s petition seeking to remove her name from the ECL.

The Deputy Attorney General said that the petitioner should first go to the cabinet sub-committee to remove her name from the ECL.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of Mahrang Baloch.

During the hearing, addressing Imaan Mazari aadvocate, Chief Justice said that you commented that I am not a judge but a dictator, why should not contempt of court proceedings be initiated against you?

Advocate Imaan Mazari said that I have not said anything outside the law and the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney General said that to get her name removed from the ECL, she should first go to the cabinet sub-committee. The court adjourned further hearing of the case of removing Mahrang Baloch's name from the ECL.

Recent Stories

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

10 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

55 minutes ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

1 hour ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan