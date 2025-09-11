IHC adjourns case seeking removal of Mahrang Baloch from ECL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Mahrang Baloch’s petition seeking to remove her name from the ECL.

The Deputy Attorney General said that the petitioner should first go to the cabinet sub-committee to remove her name from the ECL.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of Mahrang Baloch.

During the hearing, addressing Imaan Mazari aadvocate, Chief Justice said that you commented that I am not a judge but a dictator, why should not contempt of court proceedings be initiated against you?

Advocate Imaan Mazari said that I have not said anything outside the law and the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney General said that to get her name removed from the ECL, she should first go to the cabinet sub-committee. The court adjourned further hearing of the case of removing Mahrang Baloch's name from the ECL.