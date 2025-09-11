Govt Closely Monitors Flood Situation In Sindh: Sharjeel
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that the Sindh government was closely monitoring the flood situation and work was being carried out with a coordinated strategy at all levels.
In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government and all departments were engaged in monitoring and relief activities round the clock. Water levels at barrages and rivers are being checked continuously so that preventive measures can be taken in time. People from the affected riverine areas, have been relocated to safe places and temporary shelters, drinking water, food, medicines and other essential facilities have been provided, he said.
He said this is a national emergency that the government cannot handle alone. Public cooperation is essential. People should follow the instructions of the administration and rescue agencies, avoid rumors, and contact the nearest center or helpline in case of an emergency.
Sharjeel Inam Memon added that the Sindh Chief Minister and other cabinet members were personally monitoring the operations and visiting the affected areas.
He emphasized that the Sindh government’s goal was not just to provide temporary relief but also to take permanent measures to restore the affected areas and prevent such situations in the future.
He said that the water level has decreased at Trimmu, there was a very high flood at Panjnad, a medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur Barrages and a low flood at Kotri.
The senior minister said that during the past 36 hours, 2,375 people had been relocated from the Katcha areas to safer places. So far, a total of 150,002 people have been moved. Medical facilities have been provided to 8,389 people at 169 fixed and mobile health sites, bringing the total to 63,748 people treated, he expressed.
He further stated that in past 36 hours, 11,844 cattle had been moved to safe places, raising the total to 410,951 cattle relocated. In addition, 49,303 cattle have been vaccinated and treated in the past 36 hours, bringing the total to 1,080,694 cattle vaccinated and treated, he added.
