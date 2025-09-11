Man Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing an old man and injuring two others on Samundri Road, near here Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Madni Kanda, Roshanwala bypass, Samundari Road.
As a result, the motorcycle rider, 70-year-old Ashraf died on the spot. A woman Naziran Bibi, wife of Ashraf, 50, and Talha, son of Ijaz, five, were seriously injured in the accident.
The rescue team reached the spot and provided medical assistance and shifted the injured to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan General Hospital.
