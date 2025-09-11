Open Menu

Distt Admin For Quality Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM



TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The district administration is taking tangible steps to promote quality education to ensure socio-economic

development.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, paid a surprise visit to Government High School No. 2, here Thursday and reviewed academic activities.

During the visit, he checked the attendance of teachers and other staff members present at the school.

He also conducted a thorough review of the teaching process, cleanliness, and overall administrative affairs.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner directed the school administration to take effective measures to enhance the quality of education, ensuring a clean and conducive learning environment for the students.

He further reaffirmed that the provincial government was committed to educational reform and that practical steps are being taken at the district level to achieve this goal.

