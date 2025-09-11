Open Menu

District Admin Clears Encroachments, Restores Access To Dheri Maira School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

District admin clears encroachments, restores access to Dheri Maira School

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In line with the provincial government’s directives, significant steps have been taken to improve the quality of education and public health in the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Shameemullah, along with Education Department officials, carried out an anti-encroachment operation at Dheri Maira School in the presence of education officials, police, revenue staff, and machinery the other day.

During the operation, encroachments on Khasra No. 3002 and 3003 were removed. A total of 11 marlas of land was reclaimed and handed over to the Education Department, while the longstanding issue of the school’s main entrance was also resolved, ensuring easy access for students.

Local residents welcomed the action, terming it an important step for the promotion of education.

Meanwhile, under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, the Health Department Abbottabad also launched an inspection campaign on Link Road, led by Regional Health food Inspector Sardar Imtiaz.

During the drive, surprise inspections were carried out at tandoors, barber shops, grocery stores, milk shops, and bakeries. Action was taken against those found without valid health certificates, maintaining poor cleanliness, or violating hygiene standards, and official notices were issued to violators.

