Open Menu

Fumigation Carried Out In City To Prevent Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Fumigation carried out in city to prevent dengue

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) As part of precautionary measures against dengue, fumigation was carried out at various locations across District

Tank here on Thursday.

According to administration, the initiative was conducted under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan, in an effort to protect the public from the dangerous and potentially fatal dengue virus.

The fumigation was conducted in key areas including Wazirabad Road, Deputy Commissioner Office, Traffic Point, Main Bazaar, Spin Mosque Bazaar, and Tank Bazaar. Authorities stated that such measures were crucial to curbing the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan said that dengue was a life-threatening virus transmitted by a specific type of mosquito, which breeds in clean and stagnant water.

He urged the public to ensure that no clean water is left standing in or around their homes, and to keep water tanks properly covered.

He further advised residents to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during dawn and dusk hours, and to refrain from wearing clothes with short or open sleeves. The use of mosquito repellents and bed nets was also recommended as effective preventive measures.

Recent Stories

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

16 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

1 hour ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan