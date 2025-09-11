Fumigation Carried Out In City To Prevent Dengue
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) As part of precautionary measures against dengue, fumigation was carried out at various locations across District
Tank here on Thursday.
According to administration, the initiative was conducted under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan, in an effort to protect the public from the dangerous and potentially fatal dengue virus.
The fumigation was conducted in key areas including Wazirabad Road, Deputy Commissioner Office, Traffic Point, Main Bazaar, Spin Mosque Bazaar, and Tank Bazaar. Authorities stated that such measures were crucial to curbing the spread of dengue mosquitoes.
Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan said that dengue was a life-threatening virus transmitted by a specific type of mosquito, which breeds in clean and stagnant water.
He urged the public to ensure that no clean water is left standing in or around their homes, and to keep water tanks properly covered.
He further advised residents to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during dawn and dusk hours, and to refrain from wearing clothes with short or open sleeves. The use of mosquito repellents and bed nets was also recommended as effective preventive measures.
