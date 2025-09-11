Polling for RCB Ward-8 by-election scheduled on Oct 05

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission on Thursday has announced the schedule for the by-election in Ward-8 of Rawalpindi Cantt board (RCB) for which polling will be held on October 05. The seat became vacant following the demise of Cantt Board member Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers will be accepted till September 12, with Returning Officer Arshad Khan overseeing the process. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from September 15 to 16, followed by the release of the list of approved candidates. Appeals against nomination papers can be filed from September 17 to 19, with a final decision on appeals by September 22.

The final list of candidates and election symbols will be issued on September 24.

Election results will be announced on October 07.

Deputy CEO RCB, Nasir Kamal has been appointed as Assistant Returning Officer.

The ward has a total of 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 male voters and 16,958 female voters. There will be 26 polling stations, with 40 polling booths for men and 37 for women will be established for smooth polling. So far, 17 candidates have collected nomination papers, while 3 have submitted their papers to the RCB Election Commission.