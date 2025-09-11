Open Menu

Polling For RCB Ward-8 By-election Scheduled On Oct 05

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Polling for RCB Ward-8 by-election scheduled on Oct 05

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission on Thursday has announced the schedule for the by-election in Ward-8 of Rawalpindi Cantt board (RCB) for which polling will be held on October 05. The seat became vacant following the demise of Cantt Board member Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers will be accepted till September 12, with Returning Officer Arshad Khan overseeing the process. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from September 15 to 16, followed by the release of the list of approved candidates. Appeals against nomination papers can be filed from September 17 to 19, with a final decision on appeals by September 22.

The final list of candidates and election symbols will be issued on September 24.

Election results will be announced on October 07.

Deputy CEO RCB, Nasir Kamal has been appointed as Assistant Returning Officer.

The ward has a total of 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 male voters and 16,958 female voters. There will be 26 polling stations, with 40 polling booths for men and 37 for women will be established for smooth polling. So far, 17 candidates have collected nomination papers, while 3 have submitted their papers to the RCB Election Commission.

Recent Stories

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

14 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

59 minutes ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

1 hour ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan