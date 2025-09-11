Open Menu

DPO Khushab Holds Open Courts

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DPO Khushab holds open courts

KHUSHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Khushab, Dr. Amara Shirazi, organized open courts in Jora Kalan on Thursday

and Groot police stations to redress the public complaints.

The DPO listened to citizens' complaints and issued orders for their resolution on the spot.

She resolved general problems and complaints immediately, while inquiry committees were formed for complex

matters.

Dr. Amara emphasized that open courts provided direct communication between the police and the public, encouraging citizens to present their problems without hesitation.

The DPO stated that solving public problems and protecting citizens' rights is the police's Primary responsibility.

