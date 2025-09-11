DPO Khushab Holds Open Courts
September 11, 2025
KHUSHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Khushab, Dr. Amara Shirazi, organized open courts in Jora Kalan on Thursday
and Groot police stations to redress the public complaints.
The DPO listened to citizens' complaints and issued orders for their resolution on the spot.
She resolved general problems and complaints immediately, while inquiry committees were formed for complex
matters.
Dr. Amara emphasized that open courts provided direct communication between the police and the public, encouraging citizens to present their problems without hesitation.
The DPO stated that solving public problems and protecting citizens' rights is the police's Primary responsibility.
