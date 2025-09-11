FDE warns of action against federal schools, colleges practicing corporal punishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Directorate of education (FDE) issued warning to all federal schools and colleges to strictly observe the zero-tolerance policy on corporal punishment, defying which led to strict action against those responsible.

FDE issued a circular on Thursday, stating that corporal punishment of students, in any form, was strictly prohibited, also directing all institutions to immediately form action committees in this regard.

It further emphasized that corporal punishment was strictly banned in all government, private, religious and child care institutions. In case of violation, strict legal action and fines would be imposed.

FDE had taken this steps following complaints received regarding corporal punishment in boys’ schools.

All heads of institutions have been directed to submit notifications of functional action committees and organize seminars by September 13.