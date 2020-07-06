Death of most senior lawyer widely condoles, paying tribute to his services

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The lawyers paid tribute to the renowned senior advocate late Muhammad Nawaz Soomro on Monday calling his a symbol of courage, who, they said, always challenged oppressors and advocated for justice values in the society.

They stayed from the court proceedings in Khairpur, Sukkur and other cities of the Sukkur division in accordance with the decision of the Sukkur Bar Council and Khairpur district Bar Council to mourn the noted lawyer's death.

Several Judges, former Judges, lawyers also visited the heirs of Late Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomro to expressed their grief and codoled with Jamil Soomro, the Station Manager, Associated Press of Pakistan Sukkur region, Advocate Aqeel Ahmed Soomro and other Sons of Late Muhammad Nawaz Soomro over his death.

The justice Imtiaz Soomro, condoled Muhammad Nawaz 's death saying his services for the oppressed people and rule of law would be remembered for long time.

President Sukkur Bar Council, Qurban Malano, President Khairpur Bar Council Syed Jaffer Shah, Advocate Nisar Bhanbhro, Noor Muhammad Soomro, Altar Soomro, Asad Maitlo, Hafeez Chandio, Manzoor Ansari and other senior lawyers including leaders of the political and religious parties, large number of Journalists, educationists including extended their sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.