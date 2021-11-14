UrduPoint.com

DEC Urges Citizens To Cooperate With Teams Visiting Door-to-door To Verify Voters

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

DEC urges citizens to cooperate with teams visiting door-to-door to verify voters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC), Rawalpindi Shaheen Ghazal has urged the citizens to cooperate with the teams visiting door-to-door to verify voters.

She said, the Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) like other parts of the country had started door-to-door voters' verification and authentication campaign across Rawalpindi district.

Shaheen Ghazal informed that the first phase of the verification campaign would continue till 6th of next month while the second phase of electoral rolls' verification would commence from Jan 26, next year.

The DEC urged the citizens to co-operate with the election commission and take part in the verification process.

She said that the citizens should include their votes, if it is not on the list, or if they want to get their votes transferred. She said the verified lists would help in the accomplishment of national duty transparently.

The teams would hand over form-13 to a voter if the vote is not registered or its transfer is sought, she said adding that the citizen will have to return the form to the teams after filling it while the government employees will use form-14.

The authorities concerned were assigned the task to oversee all stages of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective areas.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The public can also register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer of their votes to a permanent or temporary address written in their Computerized National Identity Cards.

The citizens can also add their Names to the list and remove the names of the deceased voters.

The ECP has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card number to its service 8300.

According to the election commission officials, 52 assistant registration officers, 585 supervisors and 1,882 verification officers have been appointed for the door-to-door verification.

They said the total population of Rawalpindi stands at 5.4 million with 3.4 million registered voters.

The election commission officials urged the citizens to cooperate with the teams and make democracy strong. They said that the city police officer and the deputy commissioner were coordinating with them and security had been ensured.

/395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Rawalpindi December SMS All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

42 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

14 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.