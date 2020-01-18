Defective material will never be allowed, DC warns

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has warned that defective will never be allowed in the construction of roads and other development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has warned that defective will never be allowed in the construction of roads and other development projects.

The deputy commissioner has expressed these views during an emergency visit to inspect the development projects in Sillanwali Tehsil.

The deputy commissioner checked the material that was being used in developments projects and directed the concerned authorities for making sure the construction according to the map of projects and suggested quality of material.

The development projects were being completed with an estimated amount Rs. 1.70 billion in Tehsil Sillanwali.

During his emergency inspection visit ADF Yasir Bhatti, deputy director development Shafiq ur Rehman, SDOs Public Health, Building, Highways, District Sport Officer and other concerned officers were along with the deputy commissioner.

The projects were included: construction of road from Sillanwali to Chak 46 Adda, drainage system with Rs. 33.3 million, water supply with Rs. 24 million, construction of 1122 Building in Sillanwali with Rs. 20 million, construction of sport complex Sillanwali for multipurpose with Rs. 30 million, Lakhuwana �Jhang road 310 million and the construction of Shahnikdar College with an estimated amount Rs. 120 million are included.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner Abdullad Nayyer along with DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather have listened public complaints in Sillanwali Tehsil committee and released orders to resolve them immediately.

