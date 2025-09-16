Open Menu

DIG Safe City Visits PS Golra, Reviews Construction Work

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DIG Safe City visits PS Golra, reviews construction work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters/ Safe City Islamabad Muhammad Haroon Joiya visited Golra Police Station to review the ongoing construction work.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the DIG Haroon examined the progress of work and directed officers to speed up construction and ensure improved standards so that citizens could benefit at the earliest.

Officers briefed DIG Haroon about the ongoing projects, after which instructions were issued to complete the construction in line with international standards.

The DIG Headquarters/ Safe City underlined that Islamabad Police had launched multiple initiatives to maintain law and order, curb criminal activities and provide maximum facilities to citizens. These included renovation of existing police stations and construction of new facilities across the Federal capital.

He further said that the establishment of new police stations would not only help in timely crime prevention but also enable prompt redressal of citizens’ grievances.

APP-rzr-mkz

